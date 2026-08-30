2 drug-peddlers held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 29: Two drug-peddlers were arrested with heroin at Phalata by a police team from Rehambal Police Station during a naka in Udhampur district today.

Those arrested have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Lessu, son of Bashir Ahmad Lessu of Sheikh Dawood Colony, Batamaloo, Srinagar and Waseem Ahmad Kanday, son of Ali Mohd Kanday of Allochi Bagh, Khadi Mill Road, Srinagar.

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During their personal search, 13.7 grams of heroin along with polypack were recovered from their possession. Both the accused were arrested on the spot and the contraband was also seized.

Accordingly an FIR No. 213/2026 under Sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.