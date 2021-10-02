2 drug peddlers held with 11 kg poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Police in Awantipora today have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

The Police during checking at Galander near NHW intercepted a vehicle (Alto 800) bearing registration number JK13G-0883 with two persons on board.

“They have been identified as John Mohd Wani, son of Abdul Gani Wani and Hilal Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohd Shaban Ganie, both residents of Lolipora Nehama,” police said.

During checking, police said, 11 kgs of grinded poppy straw was recovered from their possession.

“They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” police said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 131/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.