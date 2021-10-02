Theft in Chemist shop just closer to Police Station

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Oct 2: Some thieves barged into a Chemist shop just in front of Police Station Mendhar and decamped with some cash and medicines.

The Chemist Mughal Ahmed, resident of Harni, in a complaint lodged with Mendhar Police claimed that some unknown thieves broke into his shop on the intervening night of October 1 and 2 and decamped with many medicines items and cash.

The locals alleged that for the last one month, the incidents of theft are increasing continuously in Mendhar area which is cause of concern. The people have questioned the police authorities functioning in the area. They said if a shop just closer to Police Station is not safe what can be expected about policing in other localities of Mendhar town.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the theft case. It is pertinent to mention here that an incident of theft took place in an ATM of State Bank of India in Mendhar town some time back, for which the police was also given CCTV footage, but so far the police have failed to arrest any one and solve the case.