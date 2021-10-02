J&K’s national senior women team finalised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Senior Women’s Selection Committee of JKCA has finalised the list of players for representing J&K in senior Women’s One Day National Championship, being organised by BCCI at Kolkata from October 20.

The chief selector, Surabhi Dadeechi submitted the list of the selected team to the Sub-Committee JKCA today. The JKCA’s Sub-Committee has decided to send the team to Chandigarh to participate in Rama Atray tournament being held there from October 8-12. Apart from the J&K team, the senior women’s teams of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will also be playing in the tournament, informed Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development, JKCA.

Chetan Dhingra was appointed as Head coach, while Abida Nazir Khan, Meenu Slathia and Ankita were selected as bowling coach, fielding coach and manager of the team respectively.

Team: Sandhya Sayal (Skipper), Bushra Ashraf (Vice captain), Sarla Devi, Bismah Hassan, Rubiya Syed, Riffat Choudhary, Sapna Jamwal, Nadia Choudhary, Rudrakshi Chib, Ananya Sharma, Mehak Sofi (Wicketkeeper), Lalli Jan, Abreek Zahoor, Sheeraza Bano, Iqra Rasool, Heena Quanser, Kajal Bhagat, Lalita (Wicketkeeper), Deepakshi Gupta and Riya.