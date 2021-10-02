Pooling of MBBS, PG will mar career of JK aspirants: DAK

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today said that J&K pooling its MBBS and PG seats in the All India Quota will jeopardize the career scores of aspirants.

In a statement issued here, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan said pooling will mar the future prospects of aspiring candidates.

Earlier, the Medical Council Committee (MCC), in its notification, stated that the JK government was likely to participate in AIQ counselling from this year and referred the subject to the JK government for its approval. While as, before that J&K has been reserving all the medical seats for local students and opting out of AIQ.

“Now with pooling, 15 per cent of the MBBS seats and 50 per cent of PG seats will go to AIQ; it would open floodgates for outsiders and will impact the local aspirants gravely,” he said.

He said that pooling will block job avenues for locals and will increase unemployment among doctors in JK.

General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said the non-local doctors after completing their postgraduate courses would move back to their respective places which would result in a great void in the health care system of the region.

“Pooling would further decrease doctor-patient ratio that would deteriorate the health care delivery system in JK. It would also mean depriving the people of Kashmir the services of specialist doctors,” he said.

Spokesperson DAK Dr Riyaz Ahmad Dagga said the move would be detrimental to the health system of the region and the biggest casualty of the pooling would be patient care.

“JK has a limited source of education and scientific exposure. A large number of students do not have access to modern tools of education. And with the prevailing circumstances and frequent internet blockage, it is difficult for local students to compete at all India-level,” he said.

Vice-President DAK Dr Mohd Iqbal Mir said most of the students who have already appeared for MBBS and PG exams had studied keeping in view the competition at JK level. “But, now they have to compete at All India-level which is unacceptable,” he said.

Dr Javid Qanangoo senior executive member DAK urged the J&K government to opt out of the All India Quota and keep all medical seats available for local candidates.