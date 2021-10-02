Judicial institutions organize parbhat pharies, legal awareness camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Judicial institutions across Jammu and Kashmir organized prabhat pharies and legal awareness outreach camps to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

KULGAM: District Legal Services Authority Kulgam inaugurated 45 days long awareness programnme. Chairman DLSA Kulgam Tahir Khurshid Raina along with Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Kulgam Som Lal, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kulgam Manzoor Ahmad Zarger and Secretary DLSA Kulgam Mehreen Mushtaq Malik inaugurated the programme. Chairman DLSA Kulgam emphasized upon the need of mental cleanliness in addition to physical cleanliness. Along with this, special progarmmes were organized at DH Pora and Qazigund which were presided over by Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee DH Pora and Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Qazigund respectively in collaboration with respective Municipal Committees.

RAJOURI: DLSA Rajouri in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra organised District Level Plogging Run under Clean India campaign and as part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from District Court Complex to Tariq Bridge Rajouri. The run was flagged off by Madan Lal Bhagat, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA Rajouri. Among others present in the program were Surinder Thapa, Secretary DLSA Rajouri, Nitin Hangloo DYO NYK Rajouri, Vikrant Sharma National Youth Awardee and State Level Resource Person NYKS J&K.

DODA: DLSA Doda (Bhaderwah) took out a Prabhat Pheri in Bhaderwah town to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In the Prabhat Pheri Secretary DLSA Bhaderwah, Mudasir Farooq along with PLVs, Panel Lawyers and Officials of the Court visited the streets of Bhaderwah town along with banners. ADC Bhaderwah, Rakesh Kumar, ASP Bhaderwah, Abdul Qayoom, SMM Bhaderwah, Munish Kumar Manhas, Secretary District Legal Service Authority Bhaderwah, Mudasir Farooq and many others were present.

KISHTWAR: DLSA Kishtwar started PAN India outreach campaign as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” here at District Court Complex, besides at various Panchayats of the District, under the supervision of its Chairman YP Kotwal. Imran Wani, Secretary DLSA Kishtwar, YP Sharma, Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Mahjabeen Akhter Munsiff, Panel Lawyers, functionaries of District Administration, Police Officials, Students of various educational institutions of District Kishtwar and PLVs participated in the campaign.

REASI: Under the supervision and guidance of RN Watal Chairman DLSA Reasi, District Legal Services Authority Reasi launched PAN India Awareness and Outreach Campaign by organizing Prabhat Pheri in District Head Quarter Reasi with the assistance of Panel Lawyers and PLVs of District Reasi and also in collaboration with Incharge District Nodal Officer, Cultural Cell, Reasi and Faculty Members and Students of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys) Reasi. DLSA Reasi also organized Legal Awareness Program at Government Middle School Gran, Reasi under PAN India Awareness and Outreach Campaign.

Udhampur: DLSA Udhampur launched the legal awareness campaign under the aegis of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” here in the District Court Complex and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. A Prabhat Pheri was also organized. Principal Bharitya Vidya Mandir Renu Dogra along with students participated in the programmes. Similar programmes were also held by TLSC Chenani, TLSC Majalata and TLSC Ramnagar at their respective places. The programmes were organized under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Udhampur YP Bourney.

RAMBAN: District Legal Services Authority Ramban under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Haq Nawaz Zargar organized legal awareness programme at District Headquarter here which was attended by Additional District and Session Judge Fast Track Court Surinder Singh, Secretary DLSA Pooja Gupta, President Bar Association Ramban along with bar members, judicial staff members of all the Courts and a number of students. Similar programmes were also held at tehsil levels also.

BISHNAH: Chairman Tehsil legal services committee Bishnah Ananta Raina launched PAN India Awareness and Outreach campaign. A cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was organized in collaboration with Municipal Committee at court complex Bishnah. A Parbhat Pheri was conducted across Tehsil Bishnah.