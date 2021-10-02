Bootlegger arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 2: Bari Brahmana Police arrested a bootlegger along with 40 bottles of illicit liquor.

As per police sources, a team from Police Station Bari Brahmana led by PSO Tanveer Khan under the supervision of SHO Bari Brahmana Inspector Rajesh Sharma and SDPO Bari Brahmana Nihar Ranjan arrested a man along with 40 bottles of illicit liquor, which he was selling among the people to make illegitimate profits.

The arrested person was identified as Arun Kumar, son of late Dev Raj, a resident of Bassi Kalan Bari Brahmana District Samba.

A case FIR Number 247/2021 under Section 48 (f) Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana and investigation started.