2-day visit of Anupriya Singh Patel to Ganderbal concludes with inauguration and laying of foundation stone of road projects worth Rs 6.49 crore

Minister distributes financial assistance of Rs 67.94 lakh; also distributes Old Age Pension Books, Sports Kits, Land Passbooks among beneficiaries

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 13: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel today visited Mammer where she inaugurated and also laid foundation stone of several road projects. The Minister was on two-day visit to District Ganderbal under the Public Outreach Programme of Central Government.

During her visit to Mammer village, the Minister inaugurated the 4.5 km long Bonizal road constructed at a cost of Rs 374.82 lakh approved under NABARD. She also laid foundation stone for widening/upgradation of Awanpati Satrina road including allied links approved at the cost of Rs 274.39 lakh.

On the occasion, various departments had installed stalls to showcase their products and schemes offered at JKTDC Cafeteria Mammer. The minister took the round of the stalls along with DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner Shyambir and other officers who keenly observed the local products especially of the women entrepreneurs of SHGs.

While interacting with the women entrepreneurs of SHGs, the Minister said that Prime Minister is focused to give employment opportunities to the women living in the villages so that they could contribute in economy of their family and appreciated the SHG members for their handmade items that were showcased in the stalls.

The Minister also interacted with the DDC members, BDCs, Sarpanchs and locals who apprised her about various demands and raised several developmental issues of the areas.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government has taken the initiative of public outreach under which 70 ministers are visiting J&K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes in the UT of J&K besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals which would be shared with the Home Ministry so that timely and quality solution of the demands is ensured.

Replying to the issues, the Minister said that under the new industrial policy announced for J&K, four industrial estates are coming up in District Ganderbal and in this regard Government is focused to ensure all possible support for industrial development in the UT so that employment of the youth is ensured at a rapid pace. She further added that this year around 1.62 crore tourists have visited J&K adding that nominating Mammer as a tourist village will also increase the tourist footfall in the areas which will generate employment opportunities for the locals and give fillip to their economy.

Meanwhile, the minister also handed over financial assistance of Rs 67.94 lakh under Lower Education Assistance Scheme of Labour Department. She also distributed Old Age Pension Books, Sports Kits and Land Passbooks among the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Minister also kick started plantation drive within the premises of JKTDC Cafeteria Mammer by planting conifer sapling.