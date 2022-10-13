Union MoS Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary visits Shopian; Reviews development works, CSS with officers

Lays e- foundation of road projects

Interacts with PRIs, fruit growers, transporters, listens to issues

56,000 Cr investment in J&K in past three years and arrival of eight million tourists during the ensuing year indicative of good and transparent governing system in J&K: MoS

SHOPIAN, OCTOBER 13: Union Minister of State for Finance Sh Pankaj Chaudhary today visited district Shopian under third phase of the Public Outreach Programme in order to assess the ground level development scenario, implementation status of Central Sponsored Schemes and to listen to public issues.

While taking review of the district development profile, the Minister stressed upon officers to provide more employment avenues to youth, give more focus on infrastructure development and promote entrepreneurship ventures so that more employment opportunities are provided to the youth.

Chaudhary emphasized upon the need for taking intensified efforts for achieving best results of development and welfare outcomes for the larger interests of people.

While speaking on the occasion, he called for universal coverage of people in economically productive activities and said that employment creation and entrepreneurship should be the topmost priority of administration.

Chaudhary then held a meeting and interacted with DDC, BDC members, MC counsellors and other PRI members and listened to issues and demands put forward for consideration and appropriate action from the visiting dignitary.

DDC members took up the issue of low rates of apples, transportation and marketing problems being faced by the transporters and growers.

Members sought separate Mechanical Division for the district in view of heavy snowfall in the district. They sought Industrial Training Institute in the district, MSP for apple crop, implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padoa (BBBP), University Campus / Women’s College, Maternity and Child Care Hospital and increasing budget allocation of Municipal Council among other issues of public importance.

While interacting with the PRI members, he sought feedback from them about developmental achievements made in the district during past few years and assured that he will take up demanded issues with concerned for resolution.

On the occasion, the Minister laid e-foundation of three road projects namely Strengthening/Upgradation of Chitragam Heff including Heffkhurry Malderia Road, Strengthening/Upgradation of Amshipora Checki Mirzapur Sedow road and Strengthening/Upgradation of Pahalipora Naidgund Road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,155 lakhs.

Later the MoS visited Fruit Mandi Aglar and met fruit growers, traders and transporters.

President Association while speaking highlighted the economic significance of the Mandi and informed that annual business turnover of the Mandi is around Rs 4,000 crore and about 10,000 persons are directly or indirectly employed with it. He sought intervention of Govt for making efforts for its betterment especially construction of flood protection wall around it.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted some of the priorities of the Central Government and progress made under various sectors including rail, road and air connectivity and infrastructure development.

He especially mentioned watershed movements in health sector of J&K made by the Central Government including the establishment of 2 AIIMS, 5 GMCs, road connectivity, good governance initiatives, ushering of accountability and responsiveness in J&K.

He highlighted the dividends made in tourism and in attracting investment for industrial development and employment generation in J&K.

Eight million people have visited J&K during the ensuing year and around Rs. 56,000 crore investment has been made in J& K is the yardstick by which to measure the progression of J&K to the higher echelons of prosperity, the Minister added.

DC Shopian on the occasion intimated that the construction of flood protection wall has already been sanctioned and work on it shall be started on priority.

Earlier, MoS stressed upon officers to disseminate maximum information about Govt. Schemes among people so that more and more people are benefited from the Central and UT Govt. schemes.

He also distributed sanction orders and keys of vehicles among beneficiaries of agriculture and employment department under different schemes.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya welcomed the Minister and presented overview of the district besides giving status of mega developmental projects under execution in the district including Polytechnic College, JNV Aglar, Indoor Stadium, Shopian – Bijbehara Road, Transit Accommodation for migrant employees, Trenz Shiekh Pora Bridge, etc

Kumar also presented physical and financial achievements under District Capex Budget of last three years and intimated that 1,173 works out of 1,594 works have been completed till date during the current year in Capex Budget.

Implementation status of Central Govt. Schemes in RDD Sector like MGNREGA, PMAY (G), PMAY (Awas Plus), PMAY (U), NRLM was also reviewed. DC appraised the chair about the progress made under these schemes.

Health, revenue, horticulture, industries, school education, besides other sectors were also reviewed during the meeting along with self employment generation schemes and entrepreneurship initiatives like PMEGP, MSME, Mumkin, Tajiswani and their impact on ground.

Status of road construction and up gradation under R&B, PMGSY and macadamisation achievements was presented before the chair and it was informed that 116 kms road length has been macadamized during this year till date.

SSP Shopian, Tanushree, ADDC Shopian, Manzoor Hussain and other sectoral and district officers and officials accompanied him.