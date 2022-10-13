Chief Secretary inaugurates lights at TRC cricket academy ground

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 13: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today inaugurated lights installed in J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy ground in TRC, Srinagar.

The lights are part of the programme aimed at making sports fields operational for extended duration of time.

Secretary Tourism and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, DG Budget J&K, Mohammad Yaqoob Ittoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull along with other senior officers from J&K police and other departments including J&K Sports Council were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary was apprised that these recently installed lights in the premises was a long pending demand of cricketers and it is hoped that with this vital service budding cricketers of the area would be benefitted to a great extent.

Chief Secretary was further informed that other modern facilities and equipments shall be added in this cricket academy centre in the days to come so as to ensure facilities to our cricketers at par with the players from other parts of the country.

Chief Secretary had an extensive round of the entire complex which houses cricket and football academy centers. He assessed the infrastructural and other facilities being made available to players there.

Dr. Mehta said that J&K Sports Council is one of the vital institutions which contribute immensely towards overall personality development of our youth besides training them in their respective sports disciplines.

Dr. Mehta said that the government is committed to provide enhanced infrastructure with modern facilities to athletes across the Union Territory of J&K.

Chief Secretary interacted with the trainees of J&K Sports Council cricket academy centers from Central, North and South Kashmir and had feedback from them regarding the working of these units.

Dr. Mehta also visited the Sports Council Football School, housed in TRC astro turf, to assess the functioning of the institute.

Meanwhile, a friendly T-20 match organized by J&K Sports Council was also played on the occasion between Chief Secretary XI comprising cricketers from various government departments and Dalgate XI comprising cricketers from the adjoining areas of TRC cricket academy ground. The Dalgate XI team won the match.

DG Budget distributed prizes and mementos among the winning and participating teams.