DM Jammu issues regulatory orders for sale of Firecrackers

JAMMU, OCTOBER 13: District Magistrate Jammu, in exercise of the powers vested under section 144 Cr.Pc, ordered that no fireworks, crackers or explosive material shall be stored or sold in any place other than those specified by the DM office for the areas within Jammu Municipal Limits and by the respective SDMs/Tehsildars for the areas outside Jammu Municipal limits in Jammu District.

Stalls for sale of fireworks, crackers etc, shall be put by concerned dealers only at places mentioned in their permissions after getting clearance from the Deputy Director Fire Services, Police, Municipal and Revenue authorities.

The maximum amount of explosives which may be kept at any particular time at licensed premises shall not exceed the quantity given in class 7 Div. 2, Sub Div, II, of the explosive rules SCIV.

Electrical fittings in the premises shall be affixed properly, without any loose wires. Also one CFL tube shall be installed in the close vicinity of the stock of the explosives for proper illumination of the area.

No person under 18 years of age or who is in the state of intoxication or of unsound mind shall be employed for loading/ unloading or transportation of explosives or be allowed to enter in the licensed premises.

Explosives which are not authorized under rules or prohibited under section 6(A) of Act shall not be possessed or sold from the premises.

Chocolate Bomb, Chain cracker, (Kali Pataka, Loose Cracker) Dhani Pataka, Dodoma, Seven Shots, Rocket Bomb, Garlant Patakas, Stat Bomb etc, shall not be allowed to be sold by any wholesale cracker dealers/retail cracker dealers in the district to curb noise pollution.

Imported fireworks containing sensitive chemical substances which are not permitted under Indian statute and also do not comply with the Indian Noise Level Standards shall not be sold by wholesale cracker dealer/ Retailer.

No retail sale of crackers or other fireworks shall be undertaken by any authorized person at his shop/premises after the Diwali Festival.

Crackers and other explosive material shall contain a price tag which shall not be more than the price printed on each explosive. The price printed shall be deemed to include all local taxes even if the printed specifically reads “Local Tax Extra”.

In case any wholesale or retailer contravenes any of the conditions specified above, not only the permission granted in his favour shall be cancelled and his stock seized but shall be liable for prosecution under relevant provisions of law.

Only green crackers are allowed to be sold as per advisory issued by competent authority.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for till 24-11-2022.

Any person, who contravenes this order, shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provision of section-188 of the IPC. Since it is not possible to serve notice to all stakeholders the order is being issued ex-parte.