1st ever geriatric care giver training program by SWD concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Organized by Social Welfare Department (SWD), the first ever three-month training programme to equip the educated youth with geriatric care giving skills, concluded here.

The training was entrusted to Anugraha- a reputed NGO empanelled by National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) – Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Vinod Chatterjee Kaul (Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh) was the chief guest of the valedictory function while Dr Bharat Bhushan (Director, Social Welfare Jammu) was the guest of honour and Dr Abha Choudhary (chairperson, Anugraha) presided over the function.

Dr Deepali (State coordinator, Anugraha), Dr Rajesh Sharma (Assistant Professor, Dermatology, GMC Jammu), Dr Anuja Sharma (Professor ASCOMS), Dr Samridhi (HoD, Home Science Department, Jammu University), Arun Sharma (chairman, Galaxy Group of Colleges) and Sanjeev Manmotra (chairman, Galaxy Paramedical College) also joined the event.

Justice Vinod Chatterjee Kaul distributed certificates to the trainees. He also awarded medals to the meritorious trainees who successfully completed the training. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Kaul emphasized on organizing more such training programmes so that a pool of caregivers is created to provide geriatric care to the senior citizens.

He said that with the increase in life span, the population of senior citizens is on the rise and the elderly population faces multiple health related issues which need constant care & specialized management. “In the changed scenario, the need for geriatric care givers increases many fold,” he added.

Director SWD Jammu appraised the gathering that the Department will come up with more such training programmes and will also help in the placement of such trained manpower. He informed that 31 students of different districts of J&K have successfully completed the training programme.

Dr Abha Choudhary in her address assured all help to the Department in conduct of such camps in future.