Dogri Bhasha Academy organizes ‘Virat Bal Kavi Sammelan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Dogri Bhasha Academy, Jammu organised Virat Bal Kavi Sammelan at Bomal on Akhnoor – Jourian road, in which 85 children of different age groups from various schools of Jammu division participated and recited their poetry.

The function was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, eminent Dogri writer and President of Dogri Sanstha, Jammu while Darshan Darshi, eminent Dogri writer and ex-Director School Education Department Jammu, was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Archana Kesar, eminent Dogri writer and former Head of the Department, Post Graduate Department of Dogri , Jammu University, was the guest of honour and Nirmal Kumar, Wing Commander (Retd) was the special guest on the occasion.

Yashpaul Nirmal, Founder Dogri Bhasha Academy, Roshan Bral , President Dogri Bhasha Academy, Sanjay Sharma, Secretary Dogri Bhasha Academy and Prof Rakesh Bharti, Literary Secretary Dogri Bhasha Academy also shared the dias.

Yashpaul Nirmal briefly explained about the event and threw light on the history of Dogri Bhasha Academy, Jammu.

Prof Lalit Magotra, in his address, appreciated the efforts of team Dogri Bhasha Academy for organising such a beautiful and great event.

Darshan Darshi appreciated the poems recited by the children and welcomed such a visionary program organised by the Dogri Bhasha Academy.

After the poetry session, the children were honoured with the first, second and third prize in three different categories. Certificates of participation and medals were presented to all the 85 students.

The program was conducted by Bindia Raina Tickoo and Vicky Sharma. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof Rakesh Bharti while Inderjeet Kesar, Shivdev Singh Susheel, Dr Rattan Basotra, Dr Sandeep Dubey, Raj Rahi, Dr Ashok Khajuria were the jury members on the occasion.