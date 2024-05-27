‘Natrang’ stages Hindi play ‘Rehearsal’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged Hindi play ‘Rehearsal’, written by Lakshmi Kant Vaishnav and directed by Neeraj Kant.

The play very interestingly portrays the rehearsal scenario of a play where the cast is all women. Though they (kitty-mates) want to present a good show, their approach is not good enough and remained too much immature.

Basic ingredients required to mount a professional theatre production like discipline, punctuality, team spirit, self-motivation, neutrality of the mind etc were all missing in these ladies and they were instead full of traits like jealousy, gossip, lack of coordination and egotism.

The rehearsal becomes a situation where everyone reveals her mind in a dramatic manner. Though there is a Director also but because of her own limitations and lack of mettle, she is not able to control the team. Where these ladies were required to act with compassion towards their fellow artists they had their own whims and fancies, few of them even were proud as their husbands are at higher posts and looked for pampered treatment.

Finally the rehearsal which was shown in the play Rehearsal ended up to be a chaos leaving a message that we need to be disciplined and committed to create a meaningful work of art.

Actors who performed in the play were Vrinda Gujral, Vandana Thakur, Priya Kashyap, Payal Khanna, Lalita Sharma, Kushal Bhat, Sana Devi and Mehak Chib. Lights were operated by Neeraj Kant and sound was rendered by Kushal Bhat. The show was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen.