182 civilians, security forces personnel killed in J&K since 2020: MHA

JAMMU, Jul 19: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said 182 civilians and security forces personnel were killed in the militancy -related incidents in 2020 and 2021.

In a written reply, MoS in the MHA said 437 militancy-related incidents were reported in 2020 and 2021. In these two years, 104 security force personnel and 78 civilians lost their lives.

In 2020, 244 militantcy- related incidents took place in which 62 security forces personnel and 37 civilians lost their lives. In 2021, 229 militancy-related incidents took place in which 42 security forces personnel and 41 civilians were killed.

The Government further said the decision to schedule elections in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. The Government had set up a delimitation Commission, which has notified Orders on 14th March, 2022 and 5th May, 2022 on delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thereafter, the Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of Election Commission of India, ” the reply states. (KNO)