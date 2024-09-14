1,80,989 Cases Settled In 3rd National Lok Adalat Held Across J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: In a continued pursuit of delivering timely and affordable justice, J&K Legal Services Authority, under the distinguished leadership of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief & Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee, today organized the 3rd National Lok Adalat of the current calendar year across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

This initiative aimed to foster peaceful settlements in a wide range of disputes both at pre institution stage as well as those pending disposal before the Courts and Tribunals that include motor accident claims, matrimonial issues, cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, commercial disputes, and compoundable criminal cases, reinforcing the moto of providing easy accessible justice for all.

To facilitate maximum settlements of disputes, Pre-lokadalat sittings and pre-counselling sessions were organized well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that the parties get ample opportunity to engage in dialogue with their opponents to arrive at a consensus to resolve the dispute permanently. Besides, webinars and virtual meetings were also organized to sensitize the stakeholders, officers of Legal Services Institutions, LADCs, Panel Lawyers, PLVs and others involved in strengthening Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms, regarding the importance of Lok Adalat and to persuade the parties to take maximum benefit out of it.

As per the information received from various Legal Services Institutions working in different districts of UT of J&K, out of the total1,99,876 cases taken up by 126 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat across the UT of J&K, 1,80,989cases were amicably settled and disposed off involving settlement amount of Rs.58,61,39,416/-paid as compensation etc. in cases like Motor Accident Claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery etc.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Kumar Gupta, appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions as also litigants for their whole hearted participation in the National Lok Adalat. He further highlighted that the high participation and settlement of disputes is a testament to the public’s preference for resolving disputes through ADR mechanisms, which offer a quick and more affordable alternative to litigation.

While talking to media persons, Gupta expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the litigants who participated in large numbers. He emphasized the importance of ADR in reducing the burden on traditional courts while ensuring that justice is served efficiently. He further informed that those who could not settle their cases during the 3rd National Lok Adalat or take advantage of the opportunity may do so in future Lok Adalat sessions.

The success of the 3rd National Lok Adalat demonstrates the continued dedication of the J&K Legal Services Authority in ensuring that justice is accessible, timely, and amicable for all citizens of the Union Territory.