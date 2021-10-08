18 Police Officers Transferred In J&K

JAMMU, Oct 8: Government on Friday ordered transfer of 18 police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According a Home department order, Gurinderpal Singh, IPS, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as AlG (P&T)PHO with additional charge of AIG (Tech) PHO.

Altaf Ahmed Shah, SSP Security Workshop, has been transferred and posted as SSP Security, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Gupta, SSP, AIG(P&T) PHQ, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Welfare) PHQ, against an available vacancy

Mohd Shabir, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as SO to ADGP Railways.

Roop Raj, SO to ADGP Railways, has been transferred and posted as Principal PTS Kathua.

Ravi Kant, Commandant2 Border Bn. shall hold the additional charge of the post of Commandant, Women Bn. Kashmir, till further orders.

Arun Gupta, Principal PTS Kathua, has been transferred and posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Center for Excellence (CICE), against an available vacancy.

Abdul Hakim Munshi, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Commandant IR-3rd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Kumar Katoch, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Commandant IR-22 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.CO IR-18″ Bn., against an available vacancy.

Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been postedas Dy.CO IR-14 Bn., against an available vacancy.

PerbeetSingh, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.Co IR12th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mubasher Hussain, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.co IR-11hBn., against an available vacancy.

Mushim Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as SP Security Workshop.

Gawhar Ahmad Khan, Dy.CO IR-23d Bn. has been transfered and posted as Addl. SP Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Pardeep Singh, Addl. SP Traffic City Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Brijesh Kumar Sharma, Dy.CO JKAP-14th Bn. has been transferred and posted as Joint Director SSF, headquartered at Srinagar. “One post of SP is transferred from the overall reserves to SSF for the purpose of drawl of his salary.”

Raj Paul Singh, Joint Director SSF, has been transferred and posted as Addi. SP Traffic City Jammu. (Agencies)