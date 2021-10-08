Highest number of COVID vaccine doses administered across J&K today

J&K Reports 100 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; 92 Of Them In Kashmir, 8 In Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Government on Friday said that the highest number of 1,82,863 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 12,708,865.

The Daily Bulletin also informs that 100 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 08 from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 330352.

Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 25 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

It adds that 94.53 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 330352 positive cases, 1099 are Active Positive (300 in Jammu Division and 799 in Kashmir Division), 324827 have recovered and 4426 have died; 2174 in Jammu division and 2252 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15246990 test results available, 330352 samples have tested positive and 14916638 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 55,581 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3605493 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7717 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1099 in isolation and 461810 in home surveillance. Besides, 3130441 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 13 cases, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported no cases, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 01 case, Samba reported no case, Kathua reported no cases, Ramban reported 01 case and while Reasi also reported 01 fresh case.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialing 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @JKInformationOfficial.