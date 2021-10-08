Militant killed in brief Shootout, another escapes in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: A militant was killed while as another managed to escape in a brief shootout in Natipora near post office area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday.

A police officer said that militants fired upon Police party near Natipora, which was retaliated triggering of an brief encounter.

In this encounter one militants was killed while as another militant managed to escape the spot, he said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militant. Meanwhile searches have been launched to nab another fleeing militant.(Agencies)