Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; 18 bodies found, 20 people missing

SIDHI/REWA: At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others remained missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone).

“At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway,” he told reporters.

Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety after the bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.

Sources said at least 50 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident. (AGENCY)