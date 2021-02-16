NC MP’s son booked under ULA for delivering ‘hate speech’ during DDC election campaign in Bandipora

BANDIPORA: National conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone was Tuesday booked the under Unlawful Activities Act (ULA) for delivering a ‘hate speech during a public rally in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that Hilal Lone who is also the elder son of member Parliament from north Kashmir and senior National Conference leader, Mohammad Akbar Lone was released yesterday from MLA hostel, following which he was arrested by Hajin Police.

He said that Hilal was booked under FIR number 02/2021 under sections 153 A/ 188/ 505 IPC and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act, which was already registered at Police Station Hajin.

The official said that Hilal had delivered a hate speech while addressing a public rally during DDC election campaign in Hajin last year.

Earlier, in Last December Hilal was detained in Sumbal and was shifted by police to MLA hostel on December 25 last year. The official said that Hilal is presently detained at police station Hajin.