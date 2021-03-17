170 officers retired from service in public interest: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 17: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also In-Charge DoPT, informed the Lok Sabha today that 170 officers have been retired from government service in public interest, during the last two years.

The Minister, in reply to a question, stated that as per the information/data provided by different Ministries/Departments/ Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs), provisions of FR 56(J)/similar provisions were invoked against 90 Group-A officers and 80 Group-B officers in last two years.

In reply to another question , Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the twin objective of lateral recruitment of officers is to bring in fresh talent and at the same time, augment the availability of manpower.

The Minister informed that NITI Aayog, in its three-year Action Agenda, and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) on Governance, in its report submitted in February 2017, recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the Government with the twin objective of bringing in fresh talent and augment the availability of manpower. Accordingly, it was decided to undertake lateral recruitment on contract/deputation basis of ten Joint Secretaries and forty Directors/Deputy Secretaries in the identified Ministries/Departments.

To begin with, according to Dr Jitendra Singh, it was decided to make lateral recruitment to ten posts of Joint Secretaries during 2018-19. Eight Joint Secretaries were appointed, and out of these seven are in position at present. Accordingly, it is now proposed to fill three posts at Joint Secretary level, he said.

In addition, it is proposed to fill twenty-seven posts at Director level and thirteen posts at Deputy Secretary level through lateral recruitment on contract/deputation (including short term contract) basis, stated the Minister.

The Minister in his reply also informed that through lateral recruitment, eight Joint Secretaries were appointed during 2019, in the Ministries/Departments of Civil Aviation, Commerce, Economic Affairs, New and Renewable Energy, Financial Services, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Road Transport and Highways, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways.