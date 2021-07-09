131 outstanding officials receive cash rewards, commendation certificates

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 9: A grand reward ceremony was organized to bestow honours in the form of cash rewards and commendation certificates on the best performing officers and jawans at IRP 19th Battalion Headquarters today.

On the occasion, Commandant SSP Benam Tosh, Deputy Commandant SP Santokh Raj, Deputy SP Updesh Kumar and Deputy SP Deepak Tufchi presented rewards and honoured the recipients.

One hundred thirty one outstanding officers and jawans in terms of dedication to duties on various fronts were given away cash rewards and commendation certificates at the uniquely organized reward ceremony with the underlying objective of inspiring all the officials to exhibit more and more enthusiasm while performing hard duties.

Speaking on the occasion, CO IRP 19th Battalion SSP Benam Tosh praised officers and jawans whose performance has been rated as outstanding and who are displaying exemplary devotion and commitment to duties amid toughest challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not an easy task to get selected in police, complete basic police training and come up to the expectations of the people in the field abandoning all joys of personal life”, Benam Tosh said while extending hearty congratulations and well wishes to the recipients of the rewards and commendation certificates. The Commandant further assured that all the officers and officials who perform duties with honesty and discipline will be handsomely rewarded and decorated in days to come.

Deputy CO, Adjutant, Quartermaster and Company Commanders also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the officials who received the Commendation Certificates with cash rewards as a token of recognition of their excellent official duties.