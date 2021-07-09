Mahila Cong stages protest against fuel price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: As a part of nationwide campaign launched by the Congress Party against anti-people policies of the BJP led NDA Government at the Centre, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Mahila Congress today held protest against the hike in fuel prices and other essential commodities.

The protest was held under the leadership of J&K Mahila Congress president, Indu Pawar, ex-MLA in which a large number of Mahila Congress activists participated.

Pawar said that the BJP-led Government was burdening the common people who are already facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large number of Mahila Congress workers joined Indu Pawar as they clang utensils to protest the hike in fuel prices. As mark of protest activists of Mahila Congress cooked food on the streets to give a message of unprecedented hike in gas cylinder prices, cooking oil and vegetables.

Pawar said the rising prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, food items and other essential commodities have made life difficult for the common man, who are already facing hardship during the COVID times.

“Mahila Congress will fight with all its might against the anti-people steps of the Government,” she said addressing the gathering of party workers.

She reminded that when the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to the people even though international crude oil price was soaring while the Modi Government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, burdening the common people and the farmers.

Pawar said the rise in fuel prices has affected every section of society, including farmers, common citizens, the transport sector and the middle class. She demanded immediate roll-back of the prices.

“The Government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. We demand a complete rollback on fuel price hike,” Mahila Congress president said.

Prominent among others who joined the protest included- Vandana Makhnotra, Suman Choudhary and Reeta Kanojia.