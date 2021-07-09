More delegations call on Delimitation Commission, submit memorandums

Defreeze 24 seats of PoJK: Refugees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: The representatives of more political and social organizations have met the Delimitation Commission during their two days tour of Jammu here and submitted memorandums to it demanding ending of discrimination with Jammu region which has less seats in Assembly as compared to Kashmir valley despite the fact that this region has much more area than Valley and even almost has equal number of voters with Kashmir.

A delegation of Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) led by its president and former Minister, Gulchain Singh Charak submitted a memorandum to the Commission demanding delimitation should be on the basis of 2021 census. It pitched for 49 Assembly constituencies for Jammu province alleging that the census of 2011 was fudged. Charak said sub regions of the Jammu having tough terrain should be given the status of Assembly segments on the pattern of Gurez and Karnah of Kashmir valley.

Janta Dal Secular (JDS) delegation comprising its working president Kulbir Singh, Bhagwati Sharan Sharma, Ram Rattan Sharma vice presidents, H C Dogra and R Sharma its secretary general met the Commission and presented a memorandum to it. The delegation was led by Ranjay Bargotra acting president of the Party. It demanded that the Assembly and Parliamentary seats should be carved out properly on the basis of population and area.

A delegation of J&K High Court Bar Association led by its chairman Surinder Singh accompanied by former president, D K Khajuria, Ved Raj Wazir senior Advocate, Abhinav Sharma senior advocate called on chairperson of Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to her. The delegation demanded that the 2011 census should not be taken as basis for delimitation of constituencies in the UT but the Commission should consider geographical area, voters, hilly terrain communication, Kandi area and agriculture in thorough manner by not only giving importance to 2011 population census.

A deputation of AIBCU led by its president, Abdul Majid Malik met the Delimitation Commission and alleged that the OBCs called OSCs were denied their Constitutional rights by the then treacherous political parties which ruled the State and did not implement the decision of 1992 of Apex Court in the State under the garb of Article 370. It said the delimitation of Assembly constituencies is useless until and unless the OBCs are granted the Constitutional rights.

The delegation of Border Kissan Union Ramgarh, Samba called on Delimitation Commission under the leadership of Mohan Singh Bhatti and demanded creation of one more Assembly Constituency for border area of Samba district.

Another delegation of Pahari speaking people from border district of Poonch called on the Commission under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Welfare Forum and submitted a memorandum to it. It demanded while giving reservation to ST people the compact population of Pahari people be kept intact. It demanded creation of three more constituencies in district Poonch.

A delegation led by former MLA Udhampur, Balwant Singh Mankotia called on Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it demanding justice be given to Jammu region which has faced constant discrimination since 1947. He said in view of terrain and geography of some areas in Jammu region the Assembly seats be delimited on the pattern of Gurez and Karnah. Moreover, out of 24 seats for PoJK, eight seats should be given to those people who have migrated and SC reserve seats should be rotated.

A five member delegation of SOS International-an organization of PoJK Displaced Persons under the leadership of Rajiv Chuni , Prof N N Sharma, V K Dutta, Bhai Ram Singh and R C Sharma met Delimitation Commission and alleged that the PoJK refugees have been deprived of casting their vote and democratic rights. Chuni said that one third population of PoJK has migrated to this side and it is mandatory to defreeze at least eight Assembly seats out of 24 kept for PoJK in J&K Assembly so that PoJK refugees could elect their representatives on these eight seats.

All India Confederation of SC, ST OBC organizations presented a memorandum to the Delimitation Commission. The delegation led by R K Kalsotra, its State president and B L Bhardwaj, its State general secretary, Mohammed Shafi Bajjad , president district Jammu and Ishtiaq Bhatti, State coordinator. It demanded Commission should allot 10 seats to SCs , give due share to STs and raise the reserved seats to give benefit to weaker sections.

A delegation of district Jammu Urban and Rural Congress party led by Hari Singh Chib, president District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural met Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it seeking more Assembly seats for Jammu. The other members of delegation included Dr Ramakant Khajuria, senior vice president DCC, Jammu Urban, Ravinder Singh senior vice president District Congress Committee Jammu Rural and Rajinder Kumar , vice president DCC Jammu Rural.

A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Christian Association led by its president Waris Gill met the Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it . It demanded a proper census of Christian community be held in J&K and two seats be reserved for them.

A delegation of MJR 47 called on the Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to its chairperson. It demanded that 24 seats kept for PoJK be allotted to refugees. The delegation led by the convener of the organization J S Sudan and Suchwant Sing its chief spokesman presented the case before the Commission along with O P Khajuria, Vinod Sharma and Krishan Lal Sudan.

A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Rishi Kilm its national joint secretary and spokesman NCP Youth met the Commission and submitted a memorandum to it. It demanded there should be equal justice with Kashmir and Jammu besides the SCs, STs and minority communities should be given their due share. The other members of the delegation included Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, its vice president, Ravi Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Bharat Kumar.

Social activist Ch. Rashid Inqlabi met the Delimitation Commission and demanded reservation of seats in various districts of UT for ST community whose population is 12 percent and on this analogy 11 seats be reserved for them besides, the community be given much required representation in the Lower House of Parliament.

J&K Sikh Council representatives led by its convener Harasis Singh and accompanied by Tejinder Singh, Devinder Singh, Manmohan Singh and Davinder Singh presented a memorandum to it. The delegation demanded reservation of four to five seats exclusively for Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of former Legislators of Sikh community comprising T S Wazir former MLC, Manjit Singh Ex Minister, Harbans Singh, Taranjit Singh Tony, DDC Member, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, ex MLC and Arvinder Singh Micky, Ex Chairman Legislative Council J&K called on Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum of demands to it.

The delegation demanded reservation of five seats for the community, three in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley to end the discrimination with the community which it is facing in every sphere of life in J&K.

Another delegation of Displaced Sikh Conference called on Delimitation Commission and demanded reservation of four seats for the community two each in Kashmir and Jammu provinces on the pattern of Scheduled Caste community. The delegation was led by Harmohinder Singh president of the Conference.

A deputation of Block Baggan of Kathua led by BDC chairman Nisha Devi met the Delimitation Commission and demanded shifting of five Panchayats from Basohli constituency and including them in Billawar Assembly constituency which is nearest to them.

All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Council delegation also called on Delimitation Commission and submitted a memorandum to it. The delegation was led by its president, Anil Sharma.

It demanded that the 2011 census be made basis for delimitation of Assembly segments as it is the main demand of the people of Jammu region. Besides, the delimitation process should be transparent and members of Panchyats and local bodies consent may also be taken.