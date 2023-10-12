12 Germans offer ‘pinddaan’ in Gaya for salvation of their ancestors’ souls

GAYA (Bihar), Oct 11 : Twelve German nationals including 11 women offered ‘pinddaan’ at Dev Ghat’ on the banks of Falgu river in Bihar’s Gaya District today for the salvation of the souls of their ancestors.

All the women, attired in traditional Indian dress (saree and blouse) performed the pinddaan rituals and ‘jal tarpan’ at the Vishnupad temple and ‘Dev Ghat’ for the salvation of their ancestors’ souls. The only male member of their group performed pinddaan by wearing a dhoti.

They performed pinddaan in front of Loknath Gaur, a local preacher.

The German nationals included Natalia, Svetlana, Oxana, Shasa, Irrina, Margherita, Grichkevich, Elisentra and Kevin (male).

Performing pitra puja and pinddaan during Pitru Paksha, which started from September 29, in Gaya is considered highly auspicious.

The Pitru Paksha Mela, a Hindu ritual to pray for souls of ancestors, is organised yearly at Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit the temple during Pitru Paksha to perform the pinddaan rituals.

Soon after performing pinddaan, Elisentra told reporters, “This is my first visit to Gaya and I feel relieved after performing the ritual. It’s a great place and people are very cooperative. We will never forget this moment throughout our lives”.

Gaur told reporters, “The number of foreigners visiting Gaya during Pitru Paksha is increasing every year. Recently, a woman from Ukraine had offered a mass ‘pinddaan’ here for peace and salvation of the souls of soldiers and people who died since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.” (PTI)