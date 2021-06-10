12 die, 785 test +ve in Kashmir

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 10: Kashmir today reported 785 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 12 people succumbed to the virus taking the Jammu and Kashmir toll to 4143.

Those who died include a 70-year-old woman from Sangerwani Pulwama, a 70-year-old woman from Loorgam Tral in Pulwama district and a 65-year-old woman from Ashmuqam Anantnag.

Those who tested positive include 194 from Srinagar, Baramulla 100, Budgam 121, Pulwama 77, Kupwara 81, Anantnag 74, Bandipora 44, Ganderbal 30, Kulgam 56 and Shopian 8.

As per officials figures, 67,759 positive cases including 806 deaths and 64,373 recoveries are from Srinagar, 22,498 including 272 deaths and 20,297 recoveries are from Baramulla, 21,583 including 20,090 recoveries and 199 deaths are from Budgam, 14,231 including 12,698 recoveries and 180 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,056 including 150 deaths and 11,895 recoveries are from Kupwara, 15,358 including 14,278 recoveries and 189 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,873 cases including 8,382 and 97 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,203 including 8,532 recoveries and 71 deaths are from Ganderbal, 10,577 including 9,378 recoveries and 109 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,474 including 4,927 recoveries and 57 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 188,612 including 174,850 recoveries and 2,130 deaths.

Moreover, 2363 more COVID-19 patients have recovered including 1477 from Kashmir.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 18,581 including 11,632 from Kashmir division.

In the meantime, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting to review the achievements made and targets set with regard to ongoing vaccination process in Srinagar where the number of cases last month was highest and vaccination rate was lowest.

The DC directed the concerned to intensify their efforts to ensure cent percent target of vaccination is achieved within the stipulated time frame. He directed the concerned officers to ensure submission of daily reports to his office about the vaccination.

The DC was informed that about 3 lakh beneficiaries of targeted population have been inoculated so far in the district.

He directed the Tehsildars and ZMOs to ensure regular inspection of vaccination centres and submit daily reports of the same to his office. He directed them for utilization of their own staff and ensure close coordination with local influencers including members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Religious heads to make people aware about benefits of anti

Covid-19 vaccination. He also stressed for launching door to door vaccination drive for the beneficiaries.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the people of Srinagar to come forward and get vaccinated at their nearest vaccination centre to ensure safety for themselves, family and whole society against the COVID pandemic disease.