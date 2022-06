‘7 terrorist killed in last 24 hours’

SRINAGAR, June 20: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday said that 114 terrorists including 32 foreigners were killed in Kashmir this year so far.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told that total 114 terrorist including 32 foreign terrorists were killed in Kashmir valley this year so far.

It is pertinent to mention that seven terrorists were killed in Kashmir in last 24 hours which includes four in Kupwara, two in Kulgam and one in Pulwama. (KNO)