11 terrorists killed in J&K so far this year; most top JeM and LeT commanders: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jan 7: As many as 11 terrorists have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir in the new year so far, and most of them were top commanders of JeM and LeT, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

Earlier this morning, three terrorists were neutralized by security forces in the encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam.

IGP Kashmir said, “We had got the intel that three terrorists of the JeM are hiding. The Indian Army and the J&K police held the joint operation. The firing started. After that, the CRPF also joined the operation. The encounter went on for the whole night and three terrorists were neutralized in the morning today.”

“One of them has been identified as Waseem belonging to Srinagar City. He was involved in numerous civilians’ killings. The identification process of the remaining two terrorists is underway. Three AK 57 rifles have been recovered from them along with eight magazines and numerous documents which we are investigating,” he added.

Kumar informed that 11 terrorists have been killed so far this new year, most of them being the top commanders of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“11 terrorists have been killed so far in this new year including the ones killed today. Most of them were the top commanders of JeM and LeT,” he said.

Asked about the “hit list” of the city terrorists that the security forces had prepared, the IGP informed that all of the terrorists on the list have been killed.

“All the terrorists who were mentioned in the list of city have been killed. A new terrorist has joined recently, we will soon neutralize him as well,” he said. (Agencies)