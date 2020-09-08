11 Corona deaths in Jammu; 810 test positive, 443 in RAT

72 more from JU, 24 ACB, 17 HC, 16 BOSE +ve

JUTA president, Pediatrician, 12 of family infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 8: Surge continued in Coronavirus infections in Jammu region with 11 new fatalities and 810 fresh cases, the highest being 483 in Jammu district while 443 persons reported positive during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district including 222 in the Government offices and autonomous bodies alone. The region’s Corona toll has gone up to 116 and total cases to 13202 including 5776 active.

President of Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA), a senior Pediatrician posted at Sarwal Hospital, 16 employees of DC and SSP offices in Poonch, nine more police personnel from SKPA Udhampur, 16 CRPF jawans headquartered at Batote, three family members each from Paloura, Durga Nagar and Trikuta Nagar, 12 of a family in Kishtwar, four LIC employees of Central Office Rajouri and four Income Tax officials in Katra tested positive for the virus today.

Of total 443 positive in RAT, 222 were tested in Government offices and autonomous bodies.

Seventy two more employees of Jammu University today tested positive for COVID-19 in RAT taking total number of positive staffer during last two days to 144, 17 reported positive from High Court, five CID Office Canal Road, four Ayurvedic Hospital, four Income Tax Office Panama Chowk, 33 JKPCL Narwal, seven ICDS/CDPO Roop Nagar, 16 Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Rehari, 24 from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Civil Secretariat, Secretariat and Gandhi Nagar, 24 Women College Parade and eight each from Flood Control Satwari and State Drug Controller Patoli Mangotrian.

Other RAT positives hailed from Akhnoor (12), Bishnah (20), Dansal (8), Kot Bhalwal (14), Marh (26), RS Pura (16), Sohanjana (17) and Pallanwalla (1).

Four casualties were reported from Jammu district today.

A 70-year-old man from Dalpatian Mohalla who was admitted in the GMC Jammu since September 3 and was positive for COVID-19 died in the hospital this evening, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said. A 55-year-old woman from Nai Basti and 65-year-old woman from Kullian in RS Pura also died of the virus in the GMC while a 65-year-old woman from Digiana who was suffering from hypertension and bilaterally Community Acquired Pneumonia died in the GMC Jammu early today where she was admitted yesterday.

Three persons died of Coronavirus in Rajouri district, SSP Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior.

They include a 75-year-old man from Darhal who had tested positive two days back, was under home quarantine and died in the Sub District Hospital Darhal, a 45-year-old Postal employee from Ward No. 9 Nowshera who died in the GMC Jammu and 65-year-old woman from Bhangai, Thanna Mandi who died at SKIMS Srinagar where she was under treatment for co-morbidities.

Two men aged 60 and 61 died in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district today.

Reasi district today recorded first Corona casualty when 27-year-old youth from Mahore who was seriously injured in road accident and was tested positive for the virus during treatment was brought dead in the GMC Jammu on being referred from the District Hospital Udhampur.

A 90-year-old man from Raya Suchaini in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba district, who was co-morbid and COVID positive, died in the GMC Jammu.

Jammu district today recorded 483 cases of Coronavirus, the highest in any district of the Union Territory.

Three members of a family each from Paloura, Durga Nagar and Trikuta Nagar were among today’s positives. Three doctors also tested positive. The JUTA president tested positive in RTPCR while a senior Pediatrician posted at Sarwal hospital and hailing from Trikuta Nagar today also reported positive for the virus.

Poonch district reported highest number of 43 cases including 15 in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Poonch, one in the office of SSP Poonch, five in District Institute of Education and Technology (DIET) and three in the District Industries Centre (DIC). The DC’s PA was among the positives.

Offices of DC and SSP Jammu have been closed for public for few days for sanitization and testing of other employees.

Other positives of Poonch district hailed from Kamsar, Khalsa Chowk, Loran, Ward No. 10, Suthra Bawli, Guru Niwas, Surankote, Purani Poonch, Ward No. 5, Mandi, Chandimarh, Mangnar, Manipur Mendhar, Fazlabad Surankote and Kalaban Mendhar, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Apart from three fatalities, Rajouri district today recorded single day highest 64 COVID positive cases including four employees of LIC from its Central Office at Gujjar Mandi, 16 from Tatta Pani in Kalakote, seven Rajouri, 13 Nowshera, nine Thanna Mandi, five Kalar, four Sunderbani and one Kandi.

In view of spike in cases, Nowshera Beopar Mandal today announced voluntarily closing down of their shops for next five days.

Udhampur district today reported 59 new Corona positive cases.

Of them, nine hailed from Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) and two officials in the office of Assistant Labour Commissioner, who himself had tested positive yesterday. Thirty six persons including two Health workers were tested positive during random sampling.

Of 35 Corona positive cases in Kishtwar district, 12 belonged to one family from Zellana area of Kishtwar which has been declared as Containment Zone by District Magistrate Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara.

Tara said two employee of District Hospital Kishtwar and five family members of one of the employees have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Kishtwar district.

Seventeen fresh Corona cases were reported from Reasi district today. They include four officials of Income Tax Department Katra, five CRPF personnel, two Health officials including one from District Hospital Reasi and another from Narayana Hospital Katra, two from Revenue Department including a Patwari and a JKP constable.

Of 31 positives in Kathua district, 19 were tested during random sampling through RAT while nine were contacts of positive persons and three travelers.

Thirty five persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Doda district. Of them, 11 reported positive from the GMC Doda. Three pregnant woman, nine contacts of positive persons and 11 who were subjected to random sampling have also tested positive.

Twenty three persons were reported positive in Ramban district. Among them, 16 were CRPF employees from Batote, six civilians from Khera including one shopkeeper and a Nurse and one labourer from Banihal.

Twenty persons including 19 locals and one traveler tested positive in Samba district.

Seventy four persons were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 30 in Kathua district, 24 Jammu, eight each Doda and Poonch, two Kishtwar and one each in Samba and Ramban districts.

Jammu region now has 13203 Corona cases including 5776 active positives as 7314 have been treated and discharged while there have been 116 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 38 fresh Corona cases including 25 in Leh and 13 in Kargil district. Ladakh now has 3102 Corona cases but, of them, 779 are active as 2288 patients have recovered while there have been 35 casualties.