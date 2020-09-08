Good governance prime focus of Govt, says LG

Calls for prompt redressal of grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today observed that the people-centric and good governance with hassle-free and smooth public service delivery is the prime focus of the UT Government.

Sinha was on his visit to Udhampur District where he reviewed progress on the developmental activities being carried out in the district and interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area.

He e-inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 23.40 cr and laid e-foundation for projects of Water Supply Schemes costing Rs 5.17 cr.

He was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam; Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, HoDs of various departments and other senior officers.

Reiterating Government’s commitment for prompt redressal of people grievances, the Sinha directed the concerned officers to take comprehensive measures to improve public service delivery and adopt proactive approach for ensuring more responsive public grievance redressal.

Laying special focus on the saturation of schemes run by the Central and the UT Government, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries under Centrally Sponsored & individual beneficiary oriented schemes being implemented in J&K.

For ensuring saturation of various beneficiary oriented schemes, he directed the concerned officers to roll out a comprehensive mechanism to take the benefit of Jan Abhiyan programme for mass contact, which is being held from September 10 to September 30, 2020.

He also set September 30 as a deadline for 100% Aadhar Seeding of Ration Cards and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registrations, besides directing for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. He also directed for maintenance of inventory and asset register in each Panchayat for record.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla, gave a detailed presentation on the overall developmental scenario of the District.

On noticing delays in the completion of some projects, the Lt Government directed the concerned officers and the executing agencies to expedite important projects so as to meet the fixed timelines. To achieve the goal of holistic development, all the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame, he added.

While reviewing the status of Udhampur to Chenani NH-44, Sinha asked the officers to take necessary measures to remove bottlenecks for timely completion of the project.

He reviewed the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process of its implementation to cover targeted households of the district to achieve the large goal i.e 100% coverage across the UT well ahead of envisaged completion date of National Mission.

He stressed on maintaining close coordination among all the departments for time bound completion of works under execution.

During the review meeting, the Lt Governor enquired about the present status of various developmental projects across the district and timelines for their completion. He also sought detailed report on the implementation of beneficiary oriented schemes like Kissan Credit Card, PM-KISAN; Ayushmaan Bharat; Social Welfare Schemes; Solid Waste Management Project; Panchayat and ULB functionality; Public Grievance Redressal, status of Udhampur to Chenani NH-44 and other projects of public importance.

Sinha was also briefed about the Jeevika Project, a targeted and integrated livelihood plan for farmers through development of Sustainable ecosystem by integrated farming through innovative water conservation techniques and its efficient use. A brief description was also given on the components of Project Jeevika.

Appreciating the work done under Project Jeevika, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of 500 Clusters for funding.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed the Lt Governor about initiatives like Special Classes for ‘Out Of School Children’, besides projects included Master Plan of Proposed Redevelopment of Udhampur Municipal Town Hall and Government land, sites for Industrial Estates etc.

During his visit, the Lt Governor met scores of public delegations comprising of BDC Chairpersons; Sarpanchs, representatives of MCs of Udhampur, Chenani and Ramnagar; delegation of JKNPP led by former Minister, Harshdev Singh; former MLA, RS Pathania; political leaders from various political parties including BJP, Congress, NC; Chamber of Commerce, Udhampur; delegations of Bar Association, senior citizens; Industrial Association Udhampur; Beopar Mandal; Artists & Sports Youth; ISKCON and listened to their issues and grievances.

The members of the delegations apprised the Lt Governor about various issues including implementation of 74th Constitutional amendment; release of Rs 25 lakhs CDF to BDCs; relief and rehabilitation provision for landslide affected people of Gandhtop area; shortage of staff in Schools and Health Institutions; road connectivity, augmentation of power and water supply; upgradation of infrastructure; implementation of welfare schemes etc.

Sunil Kumar, National Awardee Teacher and Artists Sars Bharti and Pooja Bharti also met the Lt Governor. Sinha congratulated Sunil Kumar for receiving the National Award.

Meanwhile, Artists Sars Bharti and Pooja Bharti projected the demand for exclusive Duggar Channel and its wide outreach in rural areas.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is committed to resolve public issues and grievances and is taking various initiatives to cater the developmental needs of the people.

Empowerment of PRIs is Prime Minister’s vision and UT Government is committed to it, he added.

He assured them that all the genuine issues and demands put forth by them would be reviewed for their early redressal. He also issued on the spot directions for the redressal of many issues projected during the public interaction.

To bring accountability in the public redressal system, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs will hear the public grievances for an hour daily for 5 days a week, the Lt Governor maintained.

Sarpanchs and BDCs thanked the UT Government for empowering the PRIs in true sense.

The projects e-inaugurated today included Jeevika Clusters, a targeted Convergence Scheme for Income Enhancement of Farmers through Integrated Farming -27 Nos, benefitting 90 FOFs, at a cost of Rs 91.47 lakhs with Government Share of Rs 44.56 lakhs, Farmers Share of Rs 41.76 lakhs and MGNREGA, Rs 5.15 lakhs.

Another project e-inaugurated today was Nursery Infrastructure (Horticulture Department) costing Rs 36.93 lakhs with production capacity of 30,000 High Quality Fruit Plants Per Annum. The project included Hi-Tech Green House at Government Fruit Plant Nursery Bashat, Chenani; Fan & Pad Green House at Government Fruit Plant Nursery Badolla, Udhampur and Semi Shade-House at Government Fruit Plant Nursery Badolla, Udhampur.

The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of road projects worth Rs 5.81 cr which will strengthen the road connectivity of the District and around 75,500 souls are going to be benefited from the projects which includes road from Suketar to Upper Badana Kud , Tehsil Chenani; road from Shatral to SC Basti Swalta Village Tajoor; road from Sui to Bassain via Barigarh; road from Cheri Sial to Kawa ; 35 Mtr Span Foot Bridge Over Nallah Bowl at Village Gorahan Block Ghordi , Tehsil Ramnagar; 20 Mtr Span girder Motorable Bridge on Nallah Thathli Saddal Km 9th RD 0-100 on Kainth Gali Bhamag Road and 43 Mtr Span Truss Bridge (through type) over Birwan Nallah at Chakkhar connecting Village Debrah.

Completed projects of Rural Development with 902 works costing Rs 16.30 cr were also inaugurated today. The Schemes involved-14th FC/ MGNREGA/PMAYG/SBM.

Meanwhile, e-foundations were laid for two important projects of Jal Shakti Department worth Rs 5.17 cr aiming at augmenting the water supply in the District. The projects included construction Of Water Supply Scheme, Thaplal (Ramnagar) costing Rs 3.18 cr.