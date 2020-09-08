5 die of COVID in Kashmir

570 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 8: Five persons today died of Coronavirus in Kashmir while Valley reported 570 cases of coronavirus taking the number of cases in J&K to 45,925.

A 55-year-old man from Awoora Kupwara, a 70-year-old woman from Tengpora Srinagar, a 75-year-old woman from Shivpora Srinagar, a 36-year-old man from Vailoo Kokernag and a 72-year-old woman from Kiloora Shopian died today.

An official from SMHS Hospital in Srinagar said that a patient from Awoora Kupwara who was admitted on September 4 with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and bilateral pneumonia and a patient from Tengpora Srinagar admitted on August 24 died today.

An official from SKIMS Soura said that a patient from Shivpora area of Srinagar who was admitted on August 25 and a patient from Vailoo Kokernag who was admitted on August 20 died today.

An official from Shopian said that an elderly patient from Kiloora Shopian who was very ill died last evening.

With fresh deaths, the death toll in Kashmir has reached 706.

Kashmir today reported 570 cases of Coronavirus taking the number of cases in J&K to 45,925.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 210 from Srinagar, 35 Baramulla, 31 Pulwama, 94 Budgam, 44 Anantnag, 32 Bandipora, 53 Kupwara, 10 Kulgam, 16 Shopian and 45 from Ganderbal in Kashmir.

There are 10,508 positive cases including 242 deaths and 8,831 recoveries are from Srinagar, 3,114 including 107 deaths and 2,384 recoveries are from Baramulla, 2,927 including 2,383 recoveries and 60 deaths are from Pulwama, 3,017 including 2,142 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Budgam, 2,644 including 52 deaths and 2,014 recoveries are from Anantnag, 2,427 including 1,696 recoveries and 26 deaths are from Bandipora, 2,474 cases including 1,668 and 55 deaths are from Kupwara, 2,010 including 1,850 recoveries and 40 deaths are from Kulgam, 1,772 including 1,613 recoveries and 29 deaths are from Shopian and 1,829 including 1,356 recoveries and 25 deaths are from Ganderbal.

Of the total 45,925 cases, 32,722 are from Kashmir and 13,203 Jammu division.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 11,859 including 6,083 from Kashmir division.

With 491 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 33,251 which is 72.40 percent of the total cases.

Out of 1,107,406, the number of samples tested negative are 1,061,481 while 45,925 have tested positive, among them 11,859 are active and 33,251 persons have recovered.