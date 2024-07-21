100 cases of diarrhoea reported in Srigufwara

Teams deputed for sampling, prevention, awareness

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 20: In a major outbreak, nearly 100 cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, prompting authorities to take necessary preventive measures and identify the source of infection.

As per details, the cases initially started pouring in from Trail village of Srigufwara during the intervening night of July 19-20, bringing the total number of cases to 100, including several from nearby areas.

Doctors reported that the patients, who were reaching nearby healthcare facilities, including the Sub District Hospital, for treatment, were experiencing loose motions, and vomiting, leading to dehydration and requiring immediate medical attention.

In response, the health authorities of Medical Block Sallar swiftly stationed a dozen ambulances in the affected area to transport patients with symptoms to hospitals so that they receive medical care in time.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sallar, told Excelsior that as soon as they were informed about the cases, a 50-member team of doctors and paramedics was deployed for timely intervention.

“It happened suddenly last night, and in a short time, we had nearly 60 patients with symptoms; the arrival of patients continued till morning. All of them received necessary treatment,” he said.

Officials reported that 100 patients have been received in different Public Health Centres (PHCs) and other facilities in the block, with most of them now discharged.

“We utilized the inter-block facilities here, under which we had a few PHCs and other facilities with available beds. We also made some extra space available in a local school to be used if needed,” the BMO said.

He further mentioned that of the total number of patients received so far, 15 are still admitted and are receiving necessary treatment, while others have been discharged in time after their condition improved.

Regarding prevention and the collection of water samples, officials informed that teams have been stationed in the area to ascertain the source of the infection, which could possibly be contaminated water.

“Teams from Srinagar and the concerned officials from the Anantnag district have also arrived. They will conduct sampling to determine the source of the disease; they have visited the village. Apart from sampling, the major focus is on prevention,” officials said.

The officials further noted that necessary messaging is being carried out in the affected village and other areas to make people aware of dos and don’ts, aiming to prevent further spread of the disease and allow the doctors to identify the source.

With locals clueless about what could have caused the diarrhoea outbreak, the doctors monitoring the situation noted that in most cases, the consumption of contaminated water, which is currently being investigated, is the reason.