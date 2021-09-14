10 Enggs’ services placed at disposal of PHE, I&FC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The services of the ten engineers, who were deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir, have been placed at the disposal of Administrative Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department with immediate effect for their further posting.

According to the order, the engineers are Javed Iqbal Ganie, Ghulam Hassan Najar, Anil Kumar and Yougesh Kumar, Incharge Assistant Engineers and Mohseen-Ul-Hassan, Mudasir Ahmad Wani, Ajaz Ahmad Bhatt, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Javid Ahmad Wagey and Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie, all Junior Engineers.