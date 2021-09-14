PMMSY Action Plan 2021-22 approved for Ramban Distt

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 14: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam today finalized and approved the Action Plan of Fisheries Sector under “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the year 2021-22, here at a meeting of District Level Approval and Monitoring Committee (DLA&MC).

ADC, Harbans Lal, ACD; Zamir Ahmed Rishu; CAO, Farooq Ahmed Bhat; CHO, VK Gupta, Assistant Director Fisheries, Fayaz Ahmed, CAO, DSHO and other officers attended the meeting.

After threadbare discussion, the District Level Approval & Monitoring Committee approved the Rs. 70.30 Lakh action plan envisaging establishment of 9 Trout Raceways in the private sector, assistance to registered Fishermen of different categories for construction of 16 low cost houses, including 10 for general, 2 for ST and 4 for SC categories with Central Share, UT share and Beneficiary Share.

The DC said that the main objectives of the PMMSY is to create direct employment opportunities, double the income of Fish Farmers besides addressing critical gaps in the fisheries sector and to increase fish production through sustainable and responsible fishing practices. The scheme will focus on creating critical modernization and strengthening of the value chain & improve availability of certified quality Fish seed/ feed. The DC instructed the AD Fisheries to identify the areas for cluster based Fish Farming, which will help in increasing the Fish Production and productivity through expansion, intensification and diversification, besides providing employment.

Earlier, AD Fisheries informed that during the current year, 46400 Trout Fingerlings and 39800 carp seed has been provided to fish farmers of district Ramban.

It was informed that about 225 professional fishermen of the District drive their livelihood from natural water resources on nominal average license fee of Rs. 400 per annum. The Department has established 02 Trout Rearing Units one at Karol and another at Chunna Gool, besides, one Trout Unit at Kharkote is under construction.