Trades, courses having maximum employment scope be promoted: Bhatnagar

‘3rd Governing Council meet of JKSDM’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 3rd Governing Council meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) at Civil Secretariat. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary SDD, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Principal Secretary, School Education Department (SED), BK Singh; Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan; Secretary Tribal Affairs and Mission Director JKSDM, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary, Planning, Development, Monitoring and Higher Education departments, Sushma Chauhan; Secretary Tourism and Culture Departments, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary, SDD, Nazim Zia Khan; Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Rifat Arif; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; DG Budget, M.Y Itoo and other concerned officers of the Skill Development Department while as Director IIM, Jammu, Director, IIT, Jammu and other participated online.

The Governing Council held detailed discussions and deliberations on Implementation of State Managed Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0, Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Project (SANKALP) Scheme, Mainstreaming Aspiration Districts through Skill Development programme under SANKALP project and other schemes with focus on progress achieved, both physically and financially on each scheme.

Advisor Bhatnagar, who is also the Chairman of Governing Council, while speaking during the meeting said that the vocational courses and training which form the core areas under the Skill Development have been given much importance under the National Educational Policy-2020 and emphasis should be given to create linkages between different courses and departments to avoid duplications.

The Advisor remarked that the Skill Development Department has a pivotal role to play in imparting skills to youth to overcome the problem of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the need of hour is to start those trades and courses of skill development which can create maximum employability avenues for youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Farooq Khan asked the officers that the factor of employability should be taken into consideration before the start of any new course of skill development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further asked the officers to target the disadvantaged section of population and keep their requirements in consideration also while framing the new courses. He also asked them for rationalisation of courses in ITIs and Polytechnics as per the needs of the youth with special focus on those courses having greater chances of employability.

On the occasion the Governing Council took some significant decisions related to the Skill Development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Council approved the Short Term Training (STT) of 709 candidates and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for 4000 candidates under the PMKVY 3.0. The Council also approved Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Project (SANKALP) Scheme and Mainstreaming Aspiration Districts through Skill Development programme under SANKALP for strengthening institutional mechanisms.