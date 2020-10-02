10-day-old baby, BSF SI among 15 more lives lost to COVID in Jammu

11 ACB officials, DHO among 11 docs test +ve

Temporary jail created in Hostel as cases surge

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 2: A 10-day-old baby and a BSF Sub Inspector were among 15 persons who lost their lives to COVID-19 today in the Jammu region while 603 tested positive for the virus, 354 in Jammu district alone including 11 officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and 11 doctors, one of them the District Health Officer while 990 people recovered. Today’s cases took Jammu region’s Corona tally beyond 30,000.

Following surge in Coronavirus cases in the prisons including Kathua, Rajouri, Bhaderwah, Ambphalla etc, the Prisons Department has designated Pahari Hostel at Bantalab as temporary jail to isolate the detenues who have tested positive for pathogen. As many as 56 prisoners have tested positive in Ambphalla Jail Jammu, 41 at Dhangri Jail Rajouri, around 50 at District Jail Kathua and 23 in Bhaderwah jail of Doda district.

A 10-day-old baby from Dachan in Kishtwar district died of acute respiratory distress in SMGS Hospital here today. The baby had tested positive for the virus. A 56-year-old BSF Sub Inspector of 12th battalion stationed at Akhnoor and a resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu with gunshot wound died in the hospital and tested positive for pathogen.

A 55-year-old woman from Ustaad Mohalla in Jammu City was brought dead to the GMC Jammu from Fortis Hospital Mohali. She was positive for the virus. A 63-year-old man from Govindpura in Chatha area was also brought dead to the GMC from Ludhiana. He too was positive while an 83-year-old man from Karan Nagar suffering from hypertension and Coronavirus breathed his last in the GMC. A 75-year-old woman from RS Pura who was co-morbid and having COVID-19 passed away in the same hospital.

Two deaths were today reported from Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri district. One of them was a 66-year-old retired Government official who died in Jalandhar while another was a 61-year-old bakery shop owner who breathed his last in the GMC Rajouri. Both were infected by the virus.

A 35-year-old youth from Battal Walian in Udhampur district who was suffering from acute respiratory distress since 29th September died today while a 75-year-old man from Ramnagar tehsil in the same district too died in the GMC Jammu due to multiple ailments. Both of them were positive for COVID-19.

A 30-year-old youth from Kathua and 50-year-old man from Pathyari Hiranagar passed away in the GMC Jammu and Kathua respectively due to the virus.

A 62-year-old woman from Dessa who had been admitted in the GMC Doda died of snake bite. She had tested positive for COVID-19 during the treatment.

Meanwhile, 354 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district, all but three locals.

The District Health Officer and her daughter, residents of Greater Kailash have tested positive for the virus. Eleven officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have also reported positive in Jammu. Already, two SPs, two DySPs and many other ranks have tested positive in the Bureau. A total of 11 doctors reported positive for the virus today.

Forty three persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu district during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) including three each in Kot Bhalwal and Marh, two in RS Pura and one each at Dansal and Sohanjana.

Among 21 new Corona positive cases in Kathua district, five hailed from Police Training School (PTS) Kathua while a Naib Tehsildar, Government teacher and a JK Bank employee were among 30 positives of Udhampur district.

In Reasi district, two more officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), two workers of AFCON, a police constable and two Government officials were among the new Corona positive cases.

All 27 COVID-19 cases in Doda, 22 in Poonch, 25 in Kishtwar, 24 out of 25 in Ramban, 29 of 33 in Rajouri and 16 of 20 in Samba district were locals.

Today, 990 patients recovered from the virus including 187 in Jammu district, 168 Rajouri, 163 Udhampur, 135 Samba, 126 Reasi, 67 Poonch, 64 Doda, 30 each Kathua and Kishtwar and 20 in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 30566 Corona cases. Of them 9153 are active positives while 21048 have recovered. As per the official figures, there have been 365 Corona casualties in the region, the highest being 196 in Jammu district, 32 each in Rajouri and Doda, 24 Kathua, 22 Samba, 20 Udhampur, 16 Poonch, 10 Ramban, seven Kishtwar and six in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 69 new Corona cases-64 in Leh and five in Kargil district taking Corona cases to 4429. The UT has 1094 active cases as 3274 persons have recovered from the virus.

Ladakh has so far reported 61 Corona casualties including 26 in Leh and 35 in Kargil.