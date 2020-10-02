International conference on cancer begins in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Crabecon 8th a virtual international conference was inaugurated today by Atal Dulloo Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education at Jammu. For Inauguration a special studio was created at Jammu wherefrom whole world was connected via net for generating cancer and covid awareness. The conference was organized by LBN Radiations of Hope a Cancer Care Foundation Trust J&K and Association of Radiation Oncologists of India North Zone Chapter and supported academically and scientifically by GMC Kathua.

Dr G K Rath, Head National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, Padamshree Dr Ashok Vaid Chairman Medical Oncology Medanta, Gurugram joined virtually as guest of honour. Dr Rajesh Vashistha President Association of Radiation Oncologists of India, Dr Rakesh Kapoor, President AROI North Zone and Director Tata Sagroor, Dr Manoj Gupta Dean Aiims Rishikesh Dr Abhishek Shankar Editor Asian Pacific Journal Of Cancer Care were among galaxy of eminent faculty who attended.

Conference is going to witness presentations by eminent international Oncologists like Dr Huan Giap from Miami and Dr Ajay Sandhu from California. Dr A F M Kamal-ud-Din Secretary Bangladesh Oncology Club will be expert chair in Breast Cancer session. Dr Gissupprasiko, and Dr Phub Tsering are other important International Faculty taking part.

Inaugurating the conference, Dulloo highlighted the importance of such events and lauded the efforts of organisers for organising events in succession. He explained about various efforts being taken by Government to augment health infrastructure and explained about Ayushman Bharat Scheme and insurance schemes launched by Government for Residents of J&K

Earlier Patron of Organizing committee Dr Anjali Nadir Bhat, Principal GMC Kathua introduced and gave brief welcome note while Dr Yashpal Sharma , Director New Medical Colleges delivered vote of thanks at end of Inauguration also being patron of Organizing committee.

Dr Deepak Abrol convener and organizing secretary of CRAB-E-CON 8th said that conference has been organised with Theme Cancer Care amidst covid crisis and will cover various topics concerning Cancer and Covid in coming three days virtually. Other dignitaries present virtually were Dr Anil Mehta, Dr Rajrishi Sharma, Dr Sabita Yograj, Dr Surinder Atri, Shashi Khajuria, Anil Dhar Chairman LBNROH and Prof K B Abrol.