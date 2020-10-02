Police foils Congress protest march over Hathras gangrape-murder case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The protest march of Congress party over the barbaric gang rape and murder of young girl at Hathras and the shameful conduct of UP Government and police in the case, was foiled today by Jammu police.

After Shradhanjli Smaroh to celebrate 151st Gandhi Jyanti and birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Shaheedi Chowk, the senior Congress leader, activists including Mahila Morcha workers announced to hold one hour ‘satyagrah’ and take out protest march over the issue of barbaric gang rape and murder incident at Hathras and the police assault on the national leadership of the congress party.

However, when the Congress leaders and activists moved towards Tawi Bridge from Shaheedi Chowk, they were forcibly prevented by a large contingent of police from proceeding towards Tawi Bridge to lodge their protest. The police resorted to mild lathicharge and forcibly prevented the congress activists to proceed ahead of Residency Road.

A minor scuffle took place between the Congress activists but the senior Congress leaders pacified the agitated workers and after registering their strong protest over the most inhumane and brutal attack on the young girl by gang rape, and murder and the total shielding of criminals by the UP police and cremation of the body by the police during darkness without showing the body to the parents, they dispersed.

The Congress leaders sought resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over the barbaric gang rape and murder of young girl at Hathras and the shameful conduct of UP Government and police in the case. They also registered their protest against the three farm laws against the interests of farmers in the country and termed Modi Government against farmers and total failure in preventing atrocities against women.

Senior Congress leaders Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Choudhary Gharu Ram Ex minister, Indu Pawar, Shiv Dev Singh Ex MLA, Ashok Sharma Ex MLA, several Corporators, leaders of DCC Jammu Urban and Jammu Rural besides Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Youth Congress, INTUC and blocks and other frontal wings participated in the protest.

Earlier, the Congress leaders and others paid rich tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and remembered their contributions in the freedom struggle and building of modern India.