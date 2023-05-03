1 killed, five injured as passenger auto plunges into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 3: One person was killed while two minor among five were injured after a four-wheeler passenger auto met with an accident at Rajpura area of Mandi.

Official sources said that an auto bearing registration number JK12A-6311 with 7 persons onboard including driver, was on its way from Balnai towards Mandi, when on reaching in Rajpura area, it falls into gorge resulting into death of one person and injuries to others, who were taken to SDH Mandi for medical treatment

As per Block Medical Officer, Nusrat Un Nissa, one person was brought dead and five in injured condition, and among those two injured women were referred to DH Poonch, while other injured were being given medical treatment in SDH Mandi.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Rustam (55) son of Ramzan Joo Sheikh while injured persons were identified as Nahida Begum (35) wife of Mushtaq Ahmed, Pervaiz Akhter (40) wife of Mohd Saleem, Bashir Ahmed (42) son of Sultan Mohd, Burhan Ahmed (8) son of Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohd Tasveer (14) son of Mohd Saleem.

The concerned Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Mukhtiar Ali said that a case under FIR number 42/2023 under sections 279, 337, 304A was registered and investigation started while driver of the vehicle was absconding.