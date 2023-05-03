SMVD College of Nursing holds 43rd Governing Body meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: The 43rd meeting of the Governing Body (GB) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing was held today at Kalika Dham, here under the chairmanship of Retired Judge Suresh Kumar Sharma (Member, SMVDSB).

The meeting was attended by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Dr Shakti Gupta, Director AIIMS Jammu; Dr Sunil Sharma, Joint CEO; Dr Gopal Sharma, Assistant CEO, SMVDSB; Sharda M Potukuchi, Associate Professor Dean, Faculty of Biotechnology, SMVDU; Dr JP Singh, Neuro Surgeon and Clinical Director, SMVDNSH and Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal, SMVDCoN.

Besides reviewing the progress of its earlier decisions, the GB had exhaustive deliberations on various forward looking proposals for excellence of the Nursing College. The GB also finalized on the contours of admission to 1st Batch of “Post-graduate Program in Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety Management” being shortly rolled out by the College. Issues connected with admission of students to the Academic Session 2022-23 of BSc Nursing Course were also discussed.

Appreciating the steps taken by SMVDCoN towards acquiring NAAC Accreditation, the GB emphasized expediting the process to achieve Autonomous Status at an early date. In the same context, the impediments towards early execution of infrastructure additions/upgradation were deliberated by the GB and appropriate decisions were taken. The GB also approved a futuristic budget of the College for FY 2023-24.

In addition, several faculty/student-centric decisions were taken at the meeting to ensure skill development and overall growth of faculty and students, besides amplification in the ambit of support structure for attending various Conferences/Workshops/TNAI activities etc. in furtherance of impeccable track record and enhancing exposure levels of faculty and students. The GB desired hosting a National Level Conference on “Recent Advances and Future Trends in Nursing and Healthcare Sciences”, towards the end of the year.

The GB also desired a broader association with reputed institutions such as SMVDU/AIIMS, Jammu etc for mutual benefit of institutions and offering viz-a-viz better learning platform to students of the College.