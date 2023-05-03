Ensure security measures at vulnerable spots: SSP Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3: SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Gilani today chaired a joint security review meeting with Army/CAPF officers at the Conference Hall of District Police Headquarters Budgam during which he directed the officers to remain vigilant and ensure security measures are put in place at vulnerable locations.

During the meeting, SSP Budgam emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to be put in to maintain peace in the district. He also directed officers to ensure that security arrangements are put in place well before the Summit.

He also emphasized the need to be vigilant and take preventive measures to prevent any untoward incident. He further advised that additional security measures should be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident.

In the meeting, threadbare discussions were made regarding the overall security scenario of the district in addition to the security arrangements to be adopted for the safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming G-20 Summit. The meeting was attended by COs of CRPF 35 Bn, 44 Bn, 73 Bn, 43 Bn, 181 Bn, 25 Bn, 29 Bn. COs of 2 RR, 53 RR,50 RR,62 RR & CO BSF Adhoc.