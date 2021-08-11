1 Dead In Himachal Landslide, 25-30 Feared Buried As Vehicles Trapped

HIMACHAL PRADESH, August 11: One person has died and around 30 people are feared buried after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur left many vehicles trapped under debris this afternoon.

The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur at around 12.45 pm. A truck, a state-run bus and other vehicles are believed to have been buried in rubble.

Reports suggest the bus, travelling to Shimla, had 40 people on board. The local police said 25-30 people were trapped or buried. Six people have been rescued.

Teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been sent to the area for rescue operations. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in.

“I’ve directed the police and the local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. We are waiting for detailed information,” Mr Thakur told reporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mr Thakur and assured him of all possible help, according to the government. (Agencies)