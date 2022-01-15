03 LeT Militant Associates held in Sopore

Sopore : Police apprehended three militant associates in Sopore area of north kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police in a statement said that after a specific information, a joint naka was established by Sopore police, 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF on last Tuesday 11 Jan 2022 at Chinar crossing Darpora area of Zaingeer Sopore in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai. During the naka checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces. Upon their personal search, two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as: (1) Arafat Majeed Dar S/o Abdul Majeed Dar of Harwan Sopore (2) Tauseef Ahmed Dar S/o Lt Gh Hassan Dar of Taliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore and (3) Momin Nazir Khan S/o Nazir Ahmed Khan

of Arampora Sopore A/P Natipora Srinagar.

Statement further said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are associates/OGWs of proscribed militants organisation LeT and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support to militants.

Accordingly, in this regard a case has been registered at Police Station Bomai Sopore under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on