Zydus Cadila’s Virafin granted restricted emergency use approval for treating COVID patients: DBT

NEW DELHI, Apr 24: Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use approval to Zydus Cadila’s Virafin for treating patients showing moderate COVID-19 symptoms, the Department of Biotechnology said on Saturday.

Virafin is a pegylated interferon alpha-2b(PegIFN), which when subcutaneously injected to the patient in the early stages of infection, results in their faster recovery, it said.

The studies confirmed the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Virafin. The studies also reported that Viarfin reduces viral load and aid in managing the disease in a better way, such as reduction in the need for supplemental oxygen, thereby reducing the respiratory tension caused due to low oxygen levels, the DBT said.

Zydus Cadila had on Friday said it has received restricted emergency use approval from the Indian drug regulator for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN) in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) said, “The government has been committed to provide all possible facilitation to our industries to work towards mitigation strategies and interventions against COVID-19 pandemic.”

The emergency nod provided to Virafin is another milestone which is a boon for the medical facility providers, she noted. (PTI)