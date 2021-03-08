Zonal Level Education Officer, Teacher Test Positive for COVID in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: A 52-year-old zonal level officer as well as a government teacher have tested positive for COVID-19 in north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Reliable sources said that sample of the Zonal level education officer, admitted at sub-district hospital Kupwara, returned positive for the infection.

The officer, according to them, has been taken into isolation and treatment being given to him.

Another education department employee, currently dispensing his duties at Government Higher Secondary School Potushahi, has also tested positive for the virus.

The teacher, as per a medical official, was tested through RT-PCR in the school premises during which the tests conducted showed him positive for COVID.

It is pertinent to mention here that several teachers across Kashmir valley have tested positive for COVID during the ongoing DSEK proposed RT-PCR test mechanism.