Zero Tolerance for corruption, anti-national activities: Govt to J&K Sports Council

JAMMU: Pledging zero tolerance towards corruption in government-run offices, Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council to display boards highlighting ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption at all the sub-units.

As per the circular issued by the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull with regard to implementation of the decisions taken in the CoS meetings chaired by the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, read that various decisions were taken in the meetings to bring transparency in the working of the J&K Sports Council and they shall be implemented in letter and spirit.

However, concerned over alleged corruption complaints in the department, prompted the government to issue directions to display boards at all sub-units highlighting ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption and installation of complaint boxes in the very first point of the circular issued.

Moreover, stern action is also to be initiated against the employees, who are indulging in Anti National activities, the circular read.

Pertinent to mention that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headed Jammu and Kashmir Administration has recently sacked 11 government employees, including two sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Chief, Syed Salahuddin for indulging in ‘terror funding’ and ‘anti-national’ activities.

The circular, however, also issued directions to upload Citizen Charter on official website including declaration of services, schemes/programmes, initiatives and policies of the organization, regular updation of official website to make user friendly website, ensure effective utilization of human resources available with the organization and also continuous monitoring system to ensure optimum utilization of manpower.

Many important decisions and measures in the welfare of the Council and its employees are taken in the meeting, a senior official of J&K Sports Council told UNI.

He expressed that decision like optimum utilization of funds in lieu of valuable outcomes, effective utilization of assets created by the Council, publication of the achievements in the leading local media platforms to ensure greater public outreach, closure of old cases which cannot be resolved after considerable delay on account of various aspects, filing appropriate responses for speedy clean up of audit para’s, complete character/antecedents verification of fresh appointees in a time bound manner, were also taken.

Besides, taking note of delay in time-bound promotions as per the fixed ladder, the government, according to the circular, has also asked the Council to convene Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC’s) on regular basis to create employee friendly environment vis-vis, establishing a system for conduct of training programmes to the employees for capacity building, convening of regular governing council meetings, ensuring stable tenures on part of employees to facilitate responsibility and accountability, implementation of new guidelines for having Centrally Sponsored Schemes, adequate attention needs to be accorded to the genuine grievances raised by the general public.

Directions for implementation of other important decisions taken in the meeting included generating reports on daily basis attendance of employees, activation in the functioning of Departmental Vigilance Officer and implementation of guidelines of Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC), handle the court cases carefully by aggressively pursuing to avoid any adverse orders, regular administrative inspections of sub-units, hoisting of National Flag in Council buildings, establishments and assets, release of All Official press release, briefings in print and electronic media in coordination with Information Department, display of names of employees working in the field offices and units, disposal of anonymous complaints as per the extent regulations, filing of property statements by the employees of J&K Sports Council on yearly basis failing which his/her promotion and increment will be kept withheld for that particular year.

No unvaccinated employee, athlete shall be allowed to enter the office or participate in any sports activity and a discipline must be followed in the payment of bills against works in a time bound manner including of framing of realistic specification while contracting a work and project, read the Circular.

