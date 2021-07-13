Mahindra drives in Bolero Neo at Rs 8.48 lakh

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has launched seven-seater model Bolero Neo in the country with price starting from Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Bolero Neo will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy, the automaker noted.

The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market, it added.

“The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV,” M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The addition of Bolero Neo to the brand portfolio will help the Bolero range to retain its position amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country, he added.

The Bolero Neo comes with interiors which have been crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. It also features standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat.

The vehicle is built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine. Which generates 100 HP of power.

“Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and Multi Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value,” M&M Chief of Global Product Development Automotive Division Velusamy R said.

The new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently, M&M said. (AGENCIES)