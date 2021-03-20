Zero infiltration this year so far, no fresh CFV after fresh Indo-Pak peace agreement: DGP Dilbag Singh

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh Saturday said that so far there has been “zero infiltration” on the LoC across the UT while there is no fresh ceasefire violation after the recent peace agreement between Indo-Pak officials.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Under -19 T20 Zonal level cricket tournament at SK Cricket Stadium Srinagar, the DGP Singh said that so far there is zero infiltration on the “LoC in both Kashmir and Jammu region.” “I would love to see zero infiltration throughout the year 2021. Year 2020 was best and I hope to see 2021 more better than the previous year,” the J&K police chief said, while replying to queries of media men.

He said that drugs is “a fresh gift” being sent from across. “Last year a large quantity of heroin was seized. We have constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and this force is doing a great job every day. Drugs are being sent from Kashmir border as well as Jammu borders,” he said.

About the situation on borders, he said LoC is peaceful and there is no incident of Ceasefire Violation on the LoC after the fresh peace agreement between the officials of India and Pakistan.

He, however, said that neighbouring countries have been sending weapons in large quantities last year besides drugs and cash. “Drones were used to send narcotics, and weapons. Last year we seized large quantities of pistols, AK rifles of various kinds and M-4 US made riffles that were made in Pakistan or Afghanistan after copying the US model,” DGP Singh said.

About the list of militants active in Srinagar and the reasons for that, the DGP said that some youth have joined militancy in Srinagar and that is because of the fact that “radicalization is taking place by the elements who are not happy with the peace.” “Situation is not alarming. We have a eco-system where we deal with such issues. As far as other districts, we will have to put our heads together where religious leaders, social activists have to play a role to ensure youth are kept away from the gun,” he said.

He said last year, three dozen youth, who had joined militancy were brought back while 12 youth surrendered at live encounters. Asked whether there is a policy for those who surrender, he said: “Those who surrender will get all the dividends of good life,” he said. (AGENCY)