Zeal to serve humanity gives me strength to work relentlessly: Physiotherapist Tajamul Giri

‘Teamwork approach makes things easy even in tough times’

RAMBAN: On June 18, 2020, the wedding day of his sister, Physiotherapist, Tajamul Hussain Giri, 38 was busy in Covid sampling in the District Hospital Ramban as he was on duty till late evening as per the roster.

“Though I missed the wedding of my sister on June 17 and 18 at my native village Krawa in Banihal yet I had no serious qualms as I firmly believe in Khidmat-e-khalq (service to the mankind) which Islam and prophet (SAW) has taught me,” said Tajamul. “For me, duty towards my society is paramount and working wholeheartedly in the national crisis is my moral duty,” he added.

Though last year as per the roaster, he used to work on alternate weeks only, but this year his duty is more tougher as he has to work daily from 9 in morning till late evening up-to 6 or 7pm even on Sundays and holidays. In the wake of the prevailing pandemic the Government has also cancelled the leaves of all employees of the Health Department.

In the District Hospital, he conducts about 180 Covid tests both RAT and RT-PCR, on an average and sometimes upto 250 tests during special drives which greatly entails the risk of contracting the Covid infection thereby putting the lives of his children and wife to risk.

He does have a remorse of not giving enough time to his two children ,playing with them and teaching them. Besides, he has got totally disconnected with the society as the duty hours are too demanding. He says that he has not gone to his native village for the past about three months to see his parents.

Elucidating his daily routine, Giri said that after reaching the hospital at 9 in morning he does some documenting work and preparation for sampling which, he starts at 10 am after putting on the PPE kit. The process continues till late evening upto 4pm without any break in between. Then he has to arrange the samples, preserve them after coding, tagging and packing them before leaving for home at 6 or 7 in the evening.

“But for the support of my family members, particularly my wife living with me here in a rented accommodation, I would not have been devoting this much of time unhindered to my duty. Because of my parents, I remain carefree about my family there. My wife does all the shopping besides other chores thus leaving little for me on my shoulders. ,” he said proudly.

“Similarly, at work place also doctors and my other senior colleagues are my main source of inspiration and support for me who make it a full team work. The hospital administration also leaves no stone unturned in protecting us and providing us the required safety paraphernalia like PPE kits, sanitisers etc,” he said with a smile.

As a word of advice to his colleagues, Corona Health Warriors, he said that slightest carelessness in following the laid down guidelines during sampling or vaccination can cost a patient’s life and also put many others at risk.